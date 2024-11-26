ECI announces Bypoll Dates for 6 Rajya Sabha Seats including Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding Rajya Sabha By-polls for six seats, including one seat from Odisha.
The Rajya Sabha by-polls will take place for 6 seats (Andhra Pradesh – 3 seats, Odisha – 1, West Bengal – 1, Haryana – 1) on December 20, 2024.
In Odisha, the seat fell vacant after former BJD leader Sujeet Kumar resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament on September 6 and joined the BJP. He is all set to be renominated from BJP. Term of this seat will expire in April 2026.
Hours of Poll: 9 AM – 4 PM
Counting of Votes: 20th December at 5 PM
