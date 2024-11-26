ECI announces Bypoll Dates for 6 Rajya Sabha Seats including Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding Rajya Sabha By-polls for six seats, including one seat from Odisha.

The Rajya Sabha by-polls will take place for 6 seats (Andhra Pradesh – 3 seats, Odisha – 1, West Bengal – 1, Haryana – 1) on December 20, 2024.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Odisha, the seat fell vacant after former BJD leader Sujeet Kumar resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament on September 6 and joined the BJP. He is all set to be renominated from BJP. Term of this seat will expire in April 2026.

Hours of Poll: 9 AM – 4 PM

Counting of Votes: 20th December at 5 PM