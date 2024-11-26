TNI Morning News Headlines – November 26, 2024

➡️Depression to intensify into deep depression within 24 hours, several districts of Odisha may witness rainfall between November 28 and December 1: IMD.
➡️Winter session of the Odisha Assembly to begin today.
➡️Normal life affected as mercury drops below 10 degree Celsius in Kandhamal.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi along with State Ministers holds padayatra in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ (National Constitution Day).
➡️Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar welcomes 11 animal and bird species from Hyderabad.
➡️India paid tributes to martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary.
➡️Cabinet approves ‘One Nation One Subscription’ scheme for access to research articles, journals to students, faculty and researchers with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.
➡️Amid delay over naming CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked supporters not to throng his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai.
➡️Nation celebrates 75 Years of Constitution today.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. He is doing fine.
➡️Delhi air quality dips again, AQI at several areas record above 400.
➡️Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old boy from Bihar, became the youngest player to be signed for IPL in its 16 years of history.
➡️Preparations underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025, scheduled to begin from January 13, 2025 and it will end on February 26, 2025.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Part of 175-year-old Ganga bridge collapses in Shuklaganj, Unnao. No injuries reported.
➡️Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia dies at 80.
➡️ISKCON Monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested at Dhaka Airport by Bangladesh Police; Hindus hit the street, seeking his immediate release. Cops launch crackdown on protesters.
➡️Death toll rises to 88 in sectarian clashes in Pakistan’s Kurram.
➡️36 killed, 17 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.
➡️Will hit China, Canada, Mexico with tariff hikes on Day 1 in office: US President-elect Donald Trump.
