TNI Evening News Headlines – November 26, 2024

➡️Odisha Assembly Session begins on a stormy note; BJD and Congress create ruckus over mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal District.
➡️Supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore was tabled in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.
➡️Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Government of Odisha, invites bids for a MG-Hector Sharp Pro Petrol with a price cap of Rs 27 lakh, for official use.
➡️Odisha registers 40 elephant deaths between July 1 and November 20, 2024, Government informs in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Government officials will soon visit the region to meet with local residents and resolve ‘Subhadra’ scheme delays in Bonda Ghati of Malkangiri district: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pravati Parida.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu graced the commemoration of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day.
➡️PM Modi attends Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court.
➡️Election Commission of India releases notification for the 6 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha.
➡️Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde resigns, appointed as caretaker CM till Government formation.
➡️Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren called on PM Narendra Modi.
➡️Air India urination case: Top court seeks better handling of unruly flyers.
➡️Delhi court fixes November 28 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea over sanction copy in ED case.
➡️Joint Committee of Parliament on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to meet at 03:00 pm, tomorrow.
➡️Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine.
➡️Bangladesh: Thousands block prison car carrying Hindu priest Chinmoy Brahmachari after court rejects bail.
