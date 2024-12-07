East Side Entry of Cuttack Railway Station Inaugurated by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards modernizing railway infrastructure, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the East Side Entry of Cuttack Railway Station this evening. This marks a significant development under the Amrit Stations Scheme, aimed at transforming Cuttack Railway Station into a world-class transportation hub.

The new East Side Entry and Station Building address the long-standing demand for enhanced accessibility for passengers arriving from the National Highway side. The redevelopment project, part of a broader ₹303 crore initiative, is set to improve convenience, safety, and efficiency for travelers in and around the region.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw highlighted the project’s potential to boost passenger satisfaction and regional connectivity. “This redevelopment is not just about infrastructure; it’s about enriching the travel experience and fostering socio-economic growth. Cuttack Railway Station will become a vital hub for trade, commerce, and connectivity in the region,” he said.

Other dignitaries present included Bhartruhari Mahatab, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Cuttack, along with local MLAs, public representatives, and prominent citizens.

Features of the East Side Station Building

The newly inaugurated structure boasts modern facilities that aim to provide a seamless and comfortable experience for passengers:

Air-Conditioned Spaces: Over 21,000 sqft of air-conditioned areas, ensuring passenger comfort.

Over 21,000 sqft of air-conditioned areas, ensuring passenger comfort. Modern Amenities: A 2,100 sqft food court, advanced ticket counters, escalators, lifts, and accessible waiting areas.

A 2,100 sqft food court, advanced ticket counters, escalators, lifts, and accessible waiting areas. Accessibility: Sugamya Bharat-compliant escalators and lifts, making the station accessible for differently-abled individuals.

Sugamya Bharat-compliant escalators and lifts, making the station accessible for differently-abled individuals. Passenger-Friendly Features: Spacious parking, circulating areas, and designated pickup/drop-off points.

Spacious parking, circulating areas, and designated pickup/drop-off points. Additional Services: Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra, ATMs, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, and “One Station One Product” trolleys showcasing local handicrafts.

Completed at a cost of ₹14.63 crore, the East Side Entry enhances passenger flow and operations while integrating the latest safety features.

Benefits for the Region

The upgraded station will serve not just Cuttack but neighboring districts like Paradeep, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, and Jajpur. Improved facilities and infrastructure will cater to increasing passenger demand and position Cuttack Railway Station as a model for future redevelopment projects.

Passengers can look forward to a hassle-free and efficient travel experience, reaffirming the government’s commitment to modernizing railway services across the country.

This redevelopment underscores the central government’s focus on making railway travel safer, more efficient, and more accessible, particularly in the eastern region of India.