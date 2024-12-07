Insight In 60 Words: WAPCOS under the scanner By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 7, 2024 Share WAPCOS has been blacklisted by Sundergarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) after failing to expedite the Rs 30 crore Bijuli Bandh project. Related Posts Saptagiri’s long struggle for KV in Jeypore bears fruit Dec 6, 2024 Insight In 60 Words: BJD goes aggressive on Polavaram Dec 6, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Insight in 60 WordsOdisha PoliticsSundergarh DMFWAPCOS Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
