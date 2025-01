Bhubaneshwar: Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will officially take oath as the Governor of Odisha on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 10:15 AM. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the New Abhishek Hall, Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

Ahead of the ceremony, Dr. Kambhampati visited Puri with his family today, January 2, and offered prayers at the revered Jagannath Temple, also known as Srimandir. The visit marked an auspicious beginning to his gubernatorial tenure in Odisha.