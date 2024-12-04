Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn-in as New Maharashtra CM on Dec 5

TNI Bureau: Ending the long suspense over who would get the top job, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after members of the core committee finalised his name during a meeting on Wednesday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Starting his third term in the top post, Fadnavis will take oath, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers – Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on Thursday, two weeks after the BJP-led Mahayuti’s thumping victory in the state polls.

The Mahayuti alliance secured 230 (BJP-132, Shiv Sena – SHS – 57, Nationalist Congress Party – NCP-41) of the 288 seats in the State Assembly.