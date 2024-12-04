TNI Morning News Headlines – December 4, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu reaches Puri; will offer prayers to Lord Jagannatha and siblings.
➡️18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 next year.
➡️15 warships and over 40 aircraft will display military might at Blue Flag beach today on the occasion of Navy Day.
➡️Odisha Police rescue 334 missing children, including 306 girls from various parts of Odisha and outside the State.
➡️Mild tremors felt in Odisha’s Malkangiri. Its epicentre was Mulugu, Telangana.
➡️Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of ‘sevadar’ outside the Golden Temple; escaped unhurt.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Mulugu, Telangana at 7:27 AM today.
➡️ISRO to launch PROBA-3 mission satellites from Sriharikota today.
➡️Prayagraj, UP: Preparations underway for Kumbh Mela 2025.
➡️EAM Jaishankar meets global ministers at 29th CII Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi.
➡️India’s consumer price inflation likely to stay above 5 per cent in 2024: SBI Report.
➡️Sensex climbs 190.47 points to 81,036.22 in early trade; Nifty up 48.1 points to 24,505.25.
➡️Rupee opens flat at 84.68 against US dollar.
➡️South Korean President Yoon lifts martial law.
➡️Delhi: Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya arrives in India on an official visit.
➡️Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid urges Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus to act against Hindu minority injustices.
➡️Namibia elects Vice President Nandi-Ndaitwah as country’s first female President.
