Deogarh Municipality Chairperson Santi Manjari Dei removed from post

TNI Bureau: Chairperson of Deogarh Municipality Santi Manjari Dei has been removed from the post with immediate effect for failing to discharge her duties and disobeying guidelines issued by the State government.

The official notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department on Tuesday said, “After careful consideration of inquiry report of the District Magistrate & Collector, Deogarh, the explanation offered by the Chairperson and after giving her an opportunity of personal hearing on January 22, 2025, the State Government is satisfied that she willfully violated the provisions of the said Act and the rules, disobeyed the guidelines issued by the Government and failed to discharge her duties as a Chairperson.”