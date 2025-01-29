Closing bell: Sensex up 631 pts, Nifty ends at 23,163

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday on a positive note, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 205.85 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 23,163.10, while the BSE Sensex surged 631.55 points, or 0.83%, to close at 76,532.96.

As of the closing, the top gainers in the Sensex pack included Zomato, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and Mahindra & Mahindra, all posting notable gains. On the other hand, the top losers were ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel , Asian Paints, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and so on.

The top 5 gainers in the Nifty 50 pack included Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, SBI Life, and Trent. On the flip side, the top losers were ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Britannia.