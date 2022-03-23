Death of COVID patients at VIMSAR: Orissa HC asks Govt to pay Compensation

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to pay compensation to families of Covid-19 victims who died due to alleged medical negligence at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur.

The Court has asked the Government to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of two deceased and Rs 50,000 each to 11 other families by May 2 and also furnish a compliance report by the same date.