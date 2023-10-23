Cyber Fraudster detained for Duping ex-IAF Officer of Rs 35 lakh

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar Cyber Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping an ex-IAF officer of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of helping him recover money lost in online game.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Sahu of Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district, while the victim as Kishore Chandra Gantayat, a former officer of the Indian Air Force.

According to police, Kishore met Santosh at a hospital and became friend with him. After they exchanged phone numbers and Santosh informed about his loss in the online gaming, the accused assured to help him get his money by identifying himself as a Data Scientist.

Later, Santosh managed to get access of Kishore’s phone and bank details and transferred Rs 35 lakh from his account to to his bank account.

Police also seized Rs 6 lakh, two cheque books, one passbook and three mobile phones from his possession. Further investigation into the matter is going on.