Crocodile rescued from Puri Canal in Bhubaneswar
A special team of the Forest Department have managed to rescue the crocodile.
Insight Bureau: A 12-feet-long crocodile, which was spotted at Puri Canal near Basundhara apartment at Hanspal in Bhubaneswar today morning, has been rescued.
A special team of the Forest Department have managed to rescue the crocodile.
The crocodile is believed to have been washed away from the Mahanadi River through Mundali barrage.
After a medical checkup, the crocodile will be released in its natural habitat.
It is pertinent to mention here that few days before a 12-feet-long crocodile was spotted at the Puri canal in the Telengapentha area in Cuttack.
Crocodile spotted in Puri Canal, Hanspal, Bhubaneswar, #Odisha .#TNI #Insight #OdishaNews pic.twitter.com/YqfaLapGgG
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) March 4, 2022
Comments are closed.