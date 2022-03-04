Crocodile rescued from Puri Canal in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: A 12-feet-long crocodile, which was spotted at Puri Canal near Basundhara apartment at Hanspal in Bhubaneswar today morning, has been rescued.

A special team of the Forest Department have managed to rescue the crocodile.

The crocodile is believed to have been washed away from the Mahanadi River through Mundali barrage.

After a medical checkup, the crocodile will be released in its natural habitat.

It is pertinent to mention here that few days before a 12-feet-long crocodile was spotted at the Puri canal in the Telengapentha area in Cuttack.