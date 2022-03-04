Kamal from Azerbaijan helps Indian Students in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: With the condition of Ukraine getting more worse day-by-day, many Indian nationals including students are still stuck here. It’s been 8 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. Over 1000 Indian students are only stranded in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv is said to be the second most affected city after Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

As per a tweet by one MBBS student Pooja Praharaj at Kharkiv , the students are starving and constantly struggling to have food and other necessities.

She further mentioned that a man from Azerbaijan named Kamal agreed to help them. Kamal risked his life and agreed to travel to the most affected bombing areas.

The Azerbaijan man not only went with them but also helped the students to carry food products from the storehouse to Pisochin Sanatorium, Kharkiv where the students were starving ongoing the crisis. This is a great example of humanity and Kamal has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.

The embassy and government are trying their best to provide necessity and bring back the stranded Indians back to India. Russia has now decided to deploy 130 buses to evacuate Indians and other foreigners from Kharkiv and Sumy to Belgorod region.