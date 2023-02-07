Crime Branch recreates Crime Scene of Naba Das Murder

TNI Bureau: The Crime Branch, investigating the murder of Health Minister Naba Das on Tuesday recreated the crime scene involving accused dismissed ASI Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

Gopal demonstrated the entire events that occurred during and after the crime. He showed how he held the revolver tightly in both hands and shot at Naba Das. Gopal demonstrated the murder scene five times.

Crime scene recreation also included how accused ASI Gopal Das tried to flee by scaring others with his pistol and got overpowered by two other policemen.

Justice JP Das, who has been appointed by Orissa High Court to monitor the investigation and DG of Police likely to visit the crime spot tomorrow. The crime scene recreation has been videographed and will be presented in court.

Meantime, the son of Naba Da, Bishal immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Prayagraj today.