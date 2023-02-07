Naba Das Murder: BJP challenges Govt on Judge’s Appointment

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today questioned a retired judge’s appointment to monitor the ongoing Crime Branch investigation into the sensational Odisha Health Minister Naba Das murder case.

While addressing the media persons today, senior BJP leader Pitambar Acharya alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has no faith on the Crime Branch of the State Police which is why it requested the Orissa High Court to appoint a retired judge to monitor the investigation.

Terming the appointment of retired High Court judge JP Das to monitor the investigation as illegal Acharya questioned the basis on which the High Court’s monitoring committee was constituted and asked the State government to make the order of his appointment public.

The state government is using the name of the High Court and Justice JP Das has not been judicially appointed to supervise a statutorily conducted police investigation, he alleged.

The senior BJP leader also urged the Chief Minister to hand over the probe to a third party like CBI for transparency in investigation by claiming that supporters and Naba Das are discussing that some top leaders are behind the conspiracy.