School Fee Waiver: Orissa HC seeks clarification from State Govt

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to submit a clarification within 7 days over the waiver of school fees.

While rejecting the intervention petition filed by private schools, the High Court wanted to know whether the state government has control over all private schools.

The matter will be heard upon receipt of submission from the government.

While majority of parents in Odisha have sought fee waiver for the lockdown period, most private schools are not even willing to consider the request of “tuition fee only” request.