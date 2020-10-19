School Fee Waiver: Orissa HC seeks clarification from State Govt

By Sagar Satapathy
161

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to submit a clarification within 7 days over the waiver of school fees.

While rejecting the intervention petition filed by private schools, the High Court wanted to know whether the state government has control over all private schools.

Related Posts

Chandrani Murmu files Breach of Privilege Notice against OTV

Cremation Restrictions lifted at Puri Swargadwar

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The matter will be heard upon receipt of submission from the government.

While majority of parents in Odisha have sought fee waiver for the lockdown period, most private schools are not even willing to consider the request of “tuition fee only” request.

Sagar Satapathy 392 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!