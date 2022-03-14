Covid Vaccination for 12-14 Age Group from March 16

Insight Bureau: The Centre will begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from March 16, tweets Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group.

The co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed so that all 60+ people can get the booster doses.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group.