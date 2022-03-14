Covid Vaccination for 12-14 Age Group from March 16

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group.

Insight Bureau: The Centre will begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from March 16, tweets Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group.

The co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed so that all 60+ people can get the booster doses.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-14 years age group.

