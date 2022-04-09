Covid Booster Doses for Adults from Sunday

Insight Bureau: In a major move, India will offer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, April 10.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that all those who are more than 18 years of age and have taken the second dose of the vaccine at least before 9 months are eligible for the precaution dose.

The precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available at private vaccination centres, said the Health Ministry statement.

Those above 18 years of age will have to pay for booster doses unless they are above 60.

The necessity of a third dose of the same vaccine was felt worldwide with the emergence of newer variants of the coronavirus.