Naveen Patnaik’s Advisors Resign

TNI Nurea: After the resignation of the outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik his three advisors resigned from their posts yesterday.

According to reports, Patnaik’s three advisers Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, R. Balakrishnan, and Upendra Tripathy resigned yesterday after Patnaik submitted his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das.

It is to be noted here that Upendra Tripathy was posted as the advior of the outgoing CM after his retirement. He was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Tripura after he worked in several important departments during Manik Saha’s tenure as the Chief Minister.

Likewise, the State government Suresh Chandra Mahapatra was posted as the Chief Secretary of Odisha after working in several important departments but after his tenure as the Chief Secretary ended, the government extended his tenure for one more year and later, gave the charge of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). Then he was posted as Patnaik’s advisor.

Likewise, Balakrishnan was also posted as Patnaik’s advisor following his retirement. He was the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (DC-cum-ACS) Planning and Convergence Department.