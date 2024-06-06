5 Highest & 5 Lowest Victory Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

By Sagarika Satapathy
5 Highest & 5 Lowest Victory Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

TNI Bureau: With the announcement of Lok Sabha results on June 4, the BJP is set to return to power at the Centre for a third term.

The new record for the largest margin of victory in Lok Sabha elections now belongs to BJP’s sitting MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, who got a total of 12,26,751 votes. Shankar Lalwani of the BJP was the only candidate contesting against the NOTA.

None of the Above (NOTA) played a significant role in the 2024 elections. For the first time since its introduction in 2014, NOTA received more than 2.1 lakh votes in a single constituency (Indore) in Madhya Pradesh.

Here is 5 Highest & 5 Lowest Victory Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:

List of 5 Highest victory margins:

1. 11,75,092 votes in Indore, MP – Shankar Lalwani (12,26,751 votes) BJP won against Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sanjay, who managed to secure only 51,659 votes.

2. 10,12,476 votes in Dhubri, Assam – Rakibul Hussain (14,71,885) INC won against All India United Democratic Front’s Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (4,59,409 votes).

3. 8,21,408 votes in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (11,16,460) BJP won against Congress’ Pratapbhanu Sharma (2,95,052 votes).

4. 7,73,551 votes in Navsari, Gujarat – CR Patil (10,31,065) BJP won against Congress’ Naishadhbhai Desai (2,57,514 votes).

Related Posts

Empanelled Hospitals continue giving Treatment under BSKY

Naveen Patnaik’s Advisors Resign

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

5. 7,44,716 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat – Amit Shah (10,10,972 votes) BJP won against Sonal Patel of Congress (2,66,256 votes).

Abhishek Banerjee and Biplab Kumar Deb also secured more than 5 Lakh votes.

While Abhishek Banerjee (BJP) from Diamond Harbour, West Bengal got 7,10,930 votes, Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP) Tripura West received 6,11,578 votes.

List of 5 Lowest victory margins:

1. 48 votes in Mumbai North West constituency – Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (4,52,644 votes) the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena candidate won against Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar (4,52,596 votes).

2. 684 votes in Attingal constituency – Adoor Prakash (3,28,051) the Congress candidate won against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate V Joy (3,27,367 votes)

3. 1,587 votes in Jajpur, Odisha seat -Ravindra Narayan Behera (5,34,239) BJP candidate won against BJD candidate Sarmistha Sethi (5,32,652 votes).

4. 1,615 votes in Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan – Rao Rajendra Singh (6,17,877) BJP won against Anil Chopra of Congress (6,16,262 votes).

5. 1,884 votes in Chhattisgarh – Bhojraj Nag (5,97,624) BJP won against Biresh Thakur of INC (5,95,740).

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.