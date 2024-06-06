TNI Bureau: With the announcement of Lok Sabha results on June 4, the BJP is set to return to power at the Centre for a third term.

The new record for the largest margin of victory in Lok Sabha elections now belongs to BJP’s sitting MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, who got a total of 12,26,751 votes. Shankar Lalwani of the BJP was the only candidate contesting against the NOTA.

None of the Above (NOTA) played a significant role in the 2024 elections. For the first time since its introduction in 2014, NOTA received more than 2.1 lakh votes in a single constituency (Indore) in Madhya Pradesh.

Here is 5 Highest & 5 Lowest Victory Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:

List of 5 Highest victory margins:

1. 11,75,092 votes in Indore, MP – Shankar Lalwani (12,26,751 votes) BJP won against Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sanjay, who managed to secure only 51,659 votes.

2. 10,12,476 votes in Dhubri, Assam – Rakibul Hussain (14,71,885) INC won against All India United Democratic Front’s Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (4,59,409 votes).

3. 8,21,408 votes in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (11,16,460) BJP won against Congress’ Pratapbhanu Sharma (2,95,052 votes).

4. 7,73,551 votes in Navsari, Gujarat – CR Patil (10,31,065) BJP won against Congress’ Naishadhbhai Desai (2,57,514 votes).

5. 7,44,716 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat – Amit Shah (10,10,972 votes) BJP won against Sonal Patel of Congress (2,66,256 votes).

Abhishek Banerjee and Biplab Kumar Deb also secured more than 5 Lakh votes.

While Abhishek Banerjee (BJP) from Diamond Harbour, West Bengal got 7,10,930 votes, Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP) Tripura West received 6,11,578 votes.

List of 5 Lowest victory margins:

1. 48 votes in Mumbai North West constituency – Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (4,52,644 votes) the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena candidate won against Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar (4,52,596 votes).

2. 684 votes in Attingal constituency – Adoor Prakash (3,28,051) the Congress candidate won against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate V Joy (3,27,367 votes)

3. 1,587 votes in Jajpur, Odisha seat -Ravindra Narayan Behera (5,34,239) BJP candidate won against BJD candidate Sarmistha Sethi (5,32,652 votes).

4. 1,615 votes in Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan – Rao Rajendra Singh (6,17,877) BJP won against Anil Chopra of Congress (6,16,262 votes).

5. 1,884 votes in Chhattisgarh – Bhojraj Nag (5,97,624) BJP won against Biresh Thakur of INC (5,95,740).