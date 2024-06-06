Empanelled Hospitals continue giving Treatment under BSKY

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculation over validity of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to the rest, the Health Department of Odisha government today clarified that the empanelled hospitals are continuing providing treatment to the BSKY beneficiaries.

Speaking about the development, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said that the health plan is still applicable and the BSKY card holder patients continue getting treatment in empanelled hospitals.

The MOUs on BSKY signed with empanelled hospitals remain in force and all claims raised by the hospitals will be paid by SHAS as before, she said adding that the hospitals are to ensure that patients do not face any difficulty or disruption in availing services.

The department also furnished a data saying that on June 4, empanelled hospitals booked treatment packages for more than 5800 patient and on June 5 treatment packages were booked for 5389 patients by empanelled hospitals.