Controversial IPS Ashish Singh posted as OSD, Home Department

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday transferred controversial IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh and posted him as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Home Department with immediate effect.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

2004 batch IPS officer was working as IG, Special Intelligence Wing (CM Security).

Earlier, Home Department had sought whereabouts of Ashish Singh. The next day, Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi mentioned that Singh had resumed duty on June 3. Singh was granted a month’s leave for health reasons. However, a special medical team at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, assessed Ashish Singh as physically and mentally fit.