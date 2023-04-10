Congress names Tarun Pandey as Jharsuguda Bypoll Candidate

With the announcement of the Jharsuguda by-election date, Congress named Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the bye-election to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly from Jharsuguda Constituency.

While, BJD has fielded Deepali Das, daughter of the slain Minister Naba Kishore Das, as its candidate, Odisha unit of BJP is in the process to announce its candidates for the by-election. Party will make an announcement to this effect soon, said BJP MLA BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi.