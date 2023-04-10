TNI Morning News Headlines – April 10, 2023

➡️In a first, a tumor was removed from the trachea of a youth using ECMO support at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results likely by May-end, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash.
➡️Fake certificate racket: 200 job holders under police scanner, says Crime Branch DSP, Debabrata Chakra.
➡️BJD second richest regional political party in India with more than 300% rise in income. DMK is the richest in the country: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.
➡️Maharashtra: 7 killed as tree falls on devotees inside temple in Paras village in Akola district due to rainfall.
➡️India records 5,880 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 35,199.
➡️Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Bride absconds after firing in air post garland exchange ceremony, after the police began searching for her.
➡️Sensex climbs 164.79 points to 59,997.76 in early trade; Nifty gains 52.55 points to 17,651.70,
➡️Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai.
➡️Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.
➡️Ukraine Deputy FM Emine Dzhaparova reaches Delhi.
