TNI Evening News Headlines – April 10, 2023

➡️ Mercury soars in Odisha; Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest place in the State with mercury hitting 40.4 degree Celsius, followed by Baripada with 40 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar 39.7 degree C.

➡️ Missing minor boy from Jharsuguda traced in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Western Odisha Development Council gets Rs 325-Crore grants for 2023-24 Fiscal.

➡️ Congress fields former Odisha MLA Biren Pandey’s son Tarun Pandey as its candidate for Jharsuguda Bypoll.

➡️ Election Commission of India recognises Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party, derecognises CPI and TMC as national parties.

➡️ Election Commission of India withdraws the national party status of NCP.

➡️ Election for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi will be held on April 26.