CM Mohan Majhi visits Utkalmani’s Birthplace at Suando

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today visited Suando village near Sakshigopal in Puri district and paid tribute to Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das.

Accompanied by his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Puri MP Sambit Patra, his Council of Ministers and others, the Chief Minister and the members visited Gopabandhu Das’s birth place and paid his rich tributes. He also interacted with some local people and heard their grievances.

Earlier in the day, Majhi and his Council of Ministers entered the Puri Jagannath Temple after all four gates of the 12th-century shrine were opened in their presence after the morning Alati this morning.





It is to be noted here that the saffron party had promised to open all doors of the Jagannath Temple when it forms the government in Odisha.