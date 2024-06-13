CM Mohan Majhi’s Original X (Twitter) Handle – @MohanMOdisha

TNI Bureau: After the news came to the notice over Odisha CM Mohan Majhi’s X handle, the Odisha Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday clarified that the news being circulated on social media about “Govt Orders to Remove 5T charter & Mo Sarkar Boards” is not based on facts.
A post on the removal of 5T Charter & Mo Sarkar boards shared from a ‘X’ fake account in the name of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi went viral on social media platforms.
CM Mohan Majhi was using @mohanmajhi_BJP X Handle earlier but he removed BJP tag after being appointed as CM and changed the handle to @MohanMOdisha on June 9. A fraud took claimed the name @mohanmajhi_BJ and pretended as Mohan Majhi’s official X handle.
Here are details of CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s original social media accounts:
