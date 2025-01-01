CM Majhi Urges Fast-Tracking of Recruitment to Fill Vacancies in Emergency Services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with the Chairpersons of various service commissions, directing them to expedite the recruitment process and fill vacancies, particularly in departments crucial for emergency services.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for prompt recruitment to strengthen essential sectors such as Health, Home, Education, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment. He called for a rigorous, independent, and error-free selection process that ensures transparency and speed.

Majhi further highlighted that an increase in the government’s workforce would enhance public service delivery, benefiting the state’s people. The Odisha government plans to employ 1.5 lakh individuals in the public sector over the next five years, with 65,000 of these jobs expected to be filled in the next two years.

Currently, the state has 1,10,557 vacancies across different departments. The Chief Minister urged the service commissions to ensure that these positions are filled by March 31, 2025. He also proposed organizing special recruitment drives for candidates from SC and ST categories to meet the quotas reserved for them.

In a significant move, the meeting decided to include members from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department in the Finance Department’s Empowered Committee. This restructuring aims to better address the employment needs of differently-abled individuals.

Majhi also clarified that the Empowered Committee’s approval is not necessary to fill vacancies in the Group-D category, simplifying the recruitment process for these positions.

To further improve accessibility for candidates, the Chief Minister suggested the establishment of a Public Service Commission examination center in Jeypore, facilitating easier access for candidates from the undivided Koraput region. Currently, there are five examination centers across the state.

The meeting was attended by Arun Sarangi, Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission, Abhay, Chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Lalit Das, Chairman of the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal, and senior officials from the various commissions.

CM Mohan Majhi also ordered creation of more posts in Odisha Vigilance to strengthen accountability and transparency – 8 Additional SP, 24 DSP and 16 Sub Inspectors of Police.