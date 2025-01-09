Closing bell: Stock market closes in red amid volatility

Benchmark stock market indices closed lower on Thursday, dragged by a decline in IT, banking, financial and energy sector stocks as volatility prevailed.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 528.28 points to close at 77,620.21, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 162.45 points to end at 23,526.50.

Bajaj Auto emerged as the top gainer, surging 2.11%, while Nestle India showed strong momentum with a 1.76% increase. Hindustan Unilever continued the positive trend, climbing 1.62%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra which gained 1.48%, and Britannia Industries which rose 1.28%.