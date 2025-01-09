Closing bell: Stock market closes in red amid volatility

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 528.28 points to close at 77,620.21, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 162.45 points to end at 23,526.50.

By The News Insight

Benchmark stock market indices closed lower on Thursday, dragged by a decline in IT, banking, financial and energy sector stocks as volatility prevailed.

Bajaj Auto emerged as the top gainer, surging 2.11%, while Nestle India showed strong momentum with a 1.76% increase. Hindustan Unilever continued the positive trend, climbing 1.62%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra which gained 1.48%, and Britannia Industries which rose 1.28%.

