Closing bell: Sensex lower, Nifty ends at 24,668

The domestic equity benchmark indices closed lower on Monday.

The BSE Sensex closed 384.55 points or 0.47% at 81,748.57. Nifty50 fell 100.05 points or 0.4% to settle at 24,668.25.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Nifty Realty index shot up 3.10%. Tech majors Infosys and TCS contributed the most in pushing Sensex lower.

Among sectors, realty stocks surged on reports of improved demand. Automotive players Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai ended off intraday lows, buoyed by reports of potential GST relief on SUVs.