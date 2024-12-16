Closing bell: Sensex lower, Nifty ends at 24,668
The BSE Sensex closed 384.55 points or 0.47% at 81,748.57. Nifty50 fell 100.05 points or 0.4% to settle at 24,668.25.
The domestic equity benchmark indices closed lower on Monday.
The Nifty Realty index shot up 3.10%. Tech majors Infosys and TCS contributed the most in pushing Sensex lower.
Among sectors, realty stocks surged on reports of improved demand. Automotive players Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai ended off intraday lows, buoyed by reports of potential GST relief on SUVs.
