TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Vijay Diwas: Indian and Bangladesh Army personnel exchange sweets at Agartala-Akhaura border on the occasion of 53rd Anniversary of the Liberation War 1971.
Related Posts

Bee attack during Congress protest at IAS Bishnupada Sethi’s…

Subhadra 4th Phase Disbursement put on Hold

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Members of student and youth Congress attacked by a swarm of bees during a protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding Odisha Government Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi’s arrest in bribery case.
➡️Subhadra 4th Phase Disbursement put on hold until the verification and E-KYC process is completed.
➡️Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for an upcoming mega solar power plant at Neulpoi in Dhenkanal district. WAREE Energies Limited will invest Rs 25,000 crore to set up a major solar plant.
➡️Denied leave to be beside pregnant wife, commando shoots himself to death using his service rifle in Kerala.
➡️Nikita Singhania, the prime accused in Atul Subhash suicide case was nabbed by police from Gurugram.
➡️Delhi Airport achieves a milestone, Delhi Airport has become the first Airport in the country that connects to 150 destinations.
➡️Vijay Diwas: Indian and Bangladesh Army personnel exchange sweets at Agartala-Akhaura border on the occasion of 53rd Anniversary of the Liberation War 1971.
➡️Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Over 1 lakh lamps lit up Aadiyogi on the occassion of Karthigai Deepam Festival.
➡️Preeti Lobana was appointed as Google’s Country Manager and Vice President for India.
➡️Markets decline amid weak global trends; Sensex falls 385 points.
➡️Sensex falls 384.55 points to settle at 81,748.57; Nifty declines 100.05 points to 24,668.25.
➡️Around 300 people in Uganda affected by a mystery illness that causes ‘excessive body shaking’.
➡️Israel launched its first power plant that generates electricity from sea waves.
➡️Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day of Liberation War.
➡️India, Sri Lanka decides to conclude defence cooperation agreement soon; both nations decided to have cooperation on hydrography.
➡️Gaza health officials say the death toll from 14-month war between Israel and Hamas has topped 45,000 people, reports AP News.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.