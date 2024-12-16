TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Members of student and youth Congress attacked by a swarm of bees during a protest in Bhubaneswar, demanding Odisha Government Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi’s arrest in bribery case.
➡️Subhadra 4th Phase Disbursement put on hold until the verification and E-KYC process is completed.
➡️Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for an upcoming mega solar power plant at Neulpoi in Dhenkanal district. WAREE Energies Limited will invest Rs 25,000 crore to set up a major solar plant.
➡️Denied leave to be beside pregnant wife, commando shoots himself to death using his service rifle in Kerala.
➡️Nikita Singhania, the prime accused in Atul Subhash suicide case was nabbed by police from Gurugram.
➡️Delhi Airport achieves a milestone, Delhi Airport has become the first Airport in the country that connects to 150 destinations.
➡️Vijay Diwas: Indian and Bangladesh Army personnel exchange sweets at Agartala-Akhaura border on the occasion of 53rd Anniversary of the Liberation War 1971.
➡️Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Over 1 lakh lamps lit up Aadiyogi on the occassion of Karthigai Deepam Festival.
➡️Preeti Lobana was appointed as Google’s Country Manager and Vice President for India.
➡️Markets decline amid weak global trends; Sensex falls 385 points.
➡️Sensex falls 384.55 points to settle at 81,748.57; Nifty declines 100.05 points to 24,668.25.
➡️Around 300 people in Uganda affected by a mystery illness that causes ‘excessive body shaking’.
➡️Israel launched its first power plant that generates electricity from sea waves.
➡️Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day of Liberation War.
➡️India, Sri Lanka decides to conclude defence cooperation agreement soon; both nations decided to have cooperation on hydrography.
➡️Gaza health officials say the death toll from 14-month war between Israel and Hamas has topped 45,000 people, reports AP News.
