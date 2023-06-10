Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena to Hold Meeting on Power Outage Issue with CEOs of Four Distribution Companies

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: On Monday, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena will chair a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding the power outage issue, with the participation of the CEOs of four power distribution companies.

Earlier on Thursday Jena had pulled up the Tata Power over the delay in power restoration. Jena took to Twitter to address the issue and called upon Tata Power Central Odisha to expedite their restoration efforts, emphasizing the potential consequences of delayed response during future cyclone situations.