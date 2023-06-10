Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Dhenkanal on June 17

On June 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Dhenkanal to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Prithviraj Harichandan, the BJP’s State General Secretary, confirmed Shah’s visit to the state as part of the Jan Sampark campaign. According to sources, numerous major leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are planning to hold massive programmes in Odisha as part of their month-long ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ ahead of the important 2024 elections.

The nationwide outreach programme is being launched to commemorate the end of the nine-year tenure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.