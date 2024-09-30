Chandrababu Naidu draws SC flak on Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for publicly alleging that the previous YSR Congress Party government used substandard ghee, containing animal fat, in the preparation of laddus at the Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirupati.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan expressed concern over the lack of proof to back the claim, questioning the need for such a public statement without conclusive evidence. “At least the gods should be kept away from politics,” remarked the bench.

The court also pointed out that Naidu made the statement before an FIR was lodged or the SIT was formed, emphasizing the absence of any prima facie evidence. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer’s testimony further contradicted Naidu’s claims.

The case stems from petitions seeking an investigation into the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, an issue that has ignited a political row.