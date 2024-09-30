TNI Evening News Headlines – September 30, 2024

➡️Bharatpur case: 5 suspended cops apply for anticipatory bail in Orissa High Court.
➡️IPS Suresh Dev Datta Singh takes charge as Twin City Police Commissioner.
➡️Forest Department busted an inter-state tortoise smuggling racket, seized around one ton of tortoises at Rajulkonda, on the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border.
➡️Bhadrak Communal Unrest: Shops allowed to reopen.
➡️Haj Pilgrimage fraud: Odisha EOW nabs accused from Mumbai for ‘duping’ over Rs 1 Cr from 189 devotees.
➡️BJD infighting in Bhubaneswar intensifies. Show-cause notice issued to 4 party leaders, including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Corporators Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar.
➡️Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus.
➡️Supreme Court asks IIT Dhanbad to grant admission to Dalit youth who lost seat for not depositing fees.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court directs to place on record the report of the National Task Force on the next date.
➡️Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case.
➡️PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore in Jharkhand on October 2.
➡️Maharashtra Government declares indigenous cows as ”Rajyamata-Gomata”.
➡️Actor-producer Kangana Ranaut agreed to cuts suggested in film ‘Emergency’: Censor Board tells Bombay High Court.
➡️Sensex plunges 1,272.07 points to settle at 84,299.78; Nifty tumbles 368.10 points to 25,810.85.
➡️Rupee falls 11 paise to settle at 83.80 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️India issues helpline numbers for citizens stranded in Nepal floods (with WhatsApp): +977-9851316807 – Emergency Helpline +977-9851107021- Attache (Consular)] +977-9749833292 – [ASO (Consular).
➡️Kanpur Test, Day-4: India declare first innings at 285/9 in just 34.4 overs, taking 52 runs lead against Bangladesh. Bangladesh 26/2 in the 2nd innings, trail by 26 runs.
➡️Virat Kohli becomes fourth player in the World and second Indian to complete 27,000 international runs, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
➡️Death toll in Nepal flood reach 193.
