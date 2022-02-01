Budget 2022: What’s CHEAPER, What gets COSTLIER; Check Full List Here

Insight Bureau: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23. The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

The budget includes the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

Here is the full list of what got cheaper and what got costlier.

CHEAPER

➡️ Clothes

➡️ Gemstones and Diamonds

➡️ Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

➡️ Steel scraps

➡️ Mobile phones

➡️ Mobile phone chargers

➡️ Farming goods

COSTLIER

➡️ Duty on Umbrellas increased

➡️ All imported items

➡️ Parts of electronic toys

➡️ Imitation jewellery

➡️ Single or multiple loudspeakers

➡️ Headphones and earphones

➡️ Solar cells

➡️ Solar modules

➡️ X-ray machines

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of India’s strong resilience.