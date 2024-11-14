BSE announces Class 10 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

By Sagarika Satapathy
BSE announces class 10 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday announced the schedule for the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2025 in Odisha.

➡️As per the Timetable, the upcoming matric examinations will commence on February 21, 2025 (Friday) and conclude on March 06, 2025 (Thursday).

➡️The examination will begin at 9 am and conclude at 11.30 am.

➡️For Mathematics, the candidates will be given extra 15 minutes.

Subjects schedule of the examinations:

➡️February 21 – Odia
➡️February 24 – English (Second Language)
➡️February 27 – Mathematics
➡️March 1 – Science
➡️March 3 -Social Science
➡️March 6 – Hindi/Sanskrit (Third Language)

