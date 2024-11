Ganjam: 6 arrested in connection with theft at Tara Tarini Temple

TNI Bureau: Purushottampur police on Thursday arrested six people, including four sevayats and two-night watchmen for stealing cash and ornaments from Maa Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam district.

Earlier, Tara Tarini Sevayat Sangh filed an FIR in connection with the theft.

Following the incident, Maha Snana ritual of Tara Tarini was performed amid chanting of mantras.