BRS gets Odisha Leaders including Gamangs, Pangi and Akshay Kumar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Telagana CM KCR’s Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) got a major boost as several leaders from Odisha joined the party today in Hyderabad. They included former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang, his son Shishir Gamang, former MPs Jayaram Pangi, Hema Gamang and Ramachandra Hansda, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Chief Akshay Kumar and several former MLAs.

The former MLAs who joined the BRS included Nabin Nanda, Ratha Das, Arjun Das, Raghav Sethi, Brundaban Majhi, Debaraj Sethi, Kailash Mukhi. RTI Activist Pradip Pradhan also joined the BRS.

Several other personalities from various walks of life, also joined the BRS. It’s not immediately known who will lead the Odisha Unit of BRS. But, it’s expected that either Giridhar Gamang or Akshay Kumar will be given charge of it.

