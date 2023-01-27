India sends Notice to Pakistan over Indus Water Treaty

TNI Bureau: India reportedly issued a notice to Pakistan today blaming it of “intransigence” on the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) which was signed in September 1960.

India reportedly issued the “notice of modification” on January 25 through respective Commissioners for Indus Water Treaty.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The IWT was signed between India and Pakistan in September 1960 after nine-year-long negotiations. The World Bank was a signatory of the agreement which sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding the use of waters of a number of rivers.

The reports quoted sources as saying that India has always been a steadfast supporter and a responsible partner in implementing the IWT in letter and spirit. However, the actions of Pakistan have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of the pact, reports quoting sources said.