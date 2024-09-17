Brijendra Pratap Singh Selected as CMD of NALCO

TNI Bureau: In a significant development for India’s public sector enterprises, Brijendra Pratap Singh has been selected to take over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) made the announcement on September 17, 2024, after conducting interviews with six candidates. Singh, currently Director in-charge of Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plants under the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), will soon step into his new role, replacing the outgoing CMD.

The appointment of Singh is expected to bring a fresh perspective to NALCO, a key public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines, given his extensive experience in plant operations and modernization initiatives at SAIL. His leadership will be crucial in steering NALCO through a rapidly evolving global aluminium market, with a focus on boosting production, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the company’s competitive edge both domestically and internationally.

Singh, a B.Tech graduate in Mining Machinery from the prestigious Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, has a career spanning over 33 years in the steel industry. He has been instrumental in modernizing critical facilities at SAIL’s Bhilai and Bokaro Steel Plants, playing a key role in increasing production capacity and introducing advanced maintenance systems. His expertise in handling large-scale industrial projects is likely to be an asset for NALCO, which has been a major contributor to India’s aluminium output.

As CMD of NALCO, Singh will oversee the company’s strategic direction, manage its vast bauxite and alumina operations, and ensure that NALCO continues to meet its corporate and environmental goals. His appointment comes at a time when NALCO is expanding its operations and gearing up to meet rising demand for aluminium, both in India and abroad.