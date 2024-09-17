TNI Evening News Headlines – September 17, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Subhadra Yojana, lays foundation stone and dedicates Railway Projects worth more than Rs 2800 crores, lays the foundation stone of National Highway Projects worth more than Rs. 1000 crores and hands over keys of the houses to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries.
➡️Beneficiaries across Odisha elated after their bank accounts get credited with the first installment of Subhadra Yojana.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visits former Andhra Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Two ITI students drown during Vishwakarma idol immersion in Kathpal check dam in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Atishi Marlena to be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Delhi CM-designate Atishi likely to get ‘Z’ category security.
➡️AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal resigns as the Chief Minister of Delhi; tenders his resignation to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.
➡️PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on September 19.
➡️Supreme Court directs that no demolition of property anywhere in India will take place without permission of the Court till October 1, excluding unauthorised constructions on public roads.
➡️Mumbai, Maharashtra: Thousands take to the streets as Lalbaugcha Raja is taken for immersion on the last day of Ganeshotsav.
➡️India sends 53 tonnes of emergency flood relief assistance worth US$ 1 million to the People’s Republic of Myanmar under Operation Sadbhav: MEA.
➡️Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI custody of RG Kar hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal extended by three days by Sealdah court.
➡️University of Melbourne launches centre in Delhi.
➡️PM Modi to visit US from September 21 to 23.
➡️India wins their 5th Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
