BMC’s New Initiative: Jatayu Machine

TNI Bureau: In a bid towards keeping the jurisdiction neat and clean, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a new initiative by introducing the Jatayu Machine.

The City civic body has commissioned the mechanical garbage suction machines with an aim at making Bhubaneswar a bin-free city.

The scientific tool for sanitation activity has the capacity to suck 1.5 ton of garbage and hard materials with the help of it’s 9-diameter suction pipe. It can suck 273 cubic feet (100 kg) of waste per minute and can run for 10 hours at a stretch.

Currently, such machines have been deployed along Nandankanan Road, Smart Janpath and in two wards of BMC to collect garbage.

Gradually, such Jatayu Machines will be introduced in other wards of the BMC, said sources.

