TNI Morning News Headlines – March 10, 2023

➡️ Puri market complex fire brought under control after 36-hour-long operation. Several shops reduced to ashes.

➡️ The Summative Assessment-II of Class-X students conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) commenced today across the State.

➡️ More than 5 lakh students to appear in Odisha Matric examinations.

➡️ Paradip police intensifies probe into ‘spy pigeon’; seized devices sent to forensic lab that was found to be tagged with a tiny spy camera and a chip what appeared to be a GPS tracking system.

➡️ CBSE Class 12 practical exams 2023 begins from today.

➡️ Centre declares 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within BSF.

➡️ Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court to hear Jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today.

➡️ Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents Budget 2023.

➡️ Two deaths due to H3N2 influenza virus in Haryana, Karnataka.

➡️ Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese President for historic 3rd term.