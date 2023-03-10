TNI Morning News Headlines – March 10, 2023

➡️Puri market complex fire brought under control after 36-hour-long operation. Several shops reduced to ashes.
➡️The Summative Assessment-II of Class-X students conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) commenced today across the State.
➡️More than 5 lakh students to appear in Odisha Matric examinations.
➡️Paradip police intensifies probe into ‘spy pigeon’; seized devices sent to forensic lab that was found to be tagged with a tiny spy camera and a chip what appeared to be a GPS tracking system.
➡️CBSE Class 12 practical exams 2023 begins from today.
Related Posts
➡️Centre declares 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within BSF.
➡️Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court to hear Jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today.
➡️Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents Budget 2023.
➡️Two deaths due to H3N2 influenza virus in Haryana, Karnataka.
➡️Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese President for historic 3rd term.
➡️Seven killed at church shooting in Germany.
Comments are closed.