Bhubaneswar to Durgapur Daily Flight from August 30

Bhubaneshwar: Starting August 30, travelers will enjoy enhanced connectivity from Bhubaneswar as new flight services commence to Durgapur. Kailash Mandal, Director of Durgapur Airport, announced that IndiGo Airlines will operate daily flights between Bhubaneswar and Durgapur.

In addition to the new Durgapur route, IndiGo will also launch flights between Bhubaneswar and Bagdogra (Siliguri) four times a week, and between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati three times a week. “While a direct flight already connects Bhubaneswar to Siliguri, this new route via Durgapur provides an alternative option for travelers,” Mandal explained.

Bookings for these new flights have already begun, with the airline offering attractive fares aimed at boosting tourism. “The introduction of these routes will enhance accessibility to key destinations. Shanti Niketan, a world heritage site, is just a one-hour and fifteen-minute drive from Durgapur,” Mandal added.

Overall, the new services are set to increase travel convenience and promote tourism between Bhubaneswar, Durgapur, Bagdogra, and Guwahati.