TNI Evening News Headlines – August 02, 2024

➡️Low Pressure to intensify into Depression; very heavy rainfall likely in several parts of Odisha.
➡️Odisha will procure potato from UP. Prices likely to come down soon.
➡️Mortal remains of Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinara, who lost his life in the devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad is on the way to Odisha.
➡️Centre approves hydro pumped storage plants in Odisha, Karnataka.
➡️Delhi High Court transfers the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI.
➡️National Service Scheme (NSS) to construct new houses for 150 families who lost their homes in the landslides hit Wayanad.
➡️Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, gets bail.
➡️UPI transactions cross Rs 20 trillion for third successive month in July 2024.
➡️Sri Lanka score 230 for 8 in 50 overs against India in the first ODI in Colombo.
➡️Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for Women’s 25m Pistol final.
➡️Olympics 2024: Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat enter archery mixed team semi-final.
➡️India beat Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024. Indian hockey team recorded their first win against Australia in the Olympics after a period of 52 years.
