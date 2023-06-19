Bahanaga Train Tragedy: CBI seals Signal JE Amir Khan’s Rented House

TNI Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing into the Bahanaga train tragedy in Balasore which has claimed 291 lives, has sealed the rented house of Signal JE Amir Khan in Soro.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The CBI team had earlier questioned Amir Khan in connection with the tragedy in which human error is suspected. The sabotage angle has not been ruled out yet.

Amir Khan along with his family members, remain untraceable, as per the reports. The CBI team had left Balasore on June 16, but returned on Monday to seal the house of Amir Khan in Soro, triggering speculations.