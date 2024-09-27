Arun Sarangi appointed OPSC Chairman

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government has appointed Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS, as the Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Sarangi, who is currently serving as the Special Director General of Police (Training) and Director of the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, Odisha, will hold the position for a term of six years from the date he assumes office or until he reaches the age of sixty-two, whichever is earlier.

Sarangi’s vast experience in police training and administration is expected to contribute to the functioning of the OPSC, the constitutional body responsible for conducting civil services examinations and recruitment for government posts in Odisha.