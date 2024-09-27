TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2024

➡️Former Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi appointed Chairman, OPSC for a period of six years.
➡️The 4th edition of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave will be held on 28th-29th January, 2025.
➡️Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who came to Odisha on a one-day visit, met Odisha Governor Raghubar Das today.
➡️Over 1600 bottles of cough syrup transported in a truck seized by Cuttack Sadar Police.
➡️Bhadrak DSP and Police SI injured in attack near Santhia during a rally against a social media post.
➡️Darshan at Panchalingeshwar Temple in Nilagiri suspended following heavy rainfall.
➡️At least two people died after boundary wall of the Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Several people are feared trapped, rescue operation underway.
➡️India plans to increase number of airports to 350 by 2047.
➡️Defamation case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.
➡️Tirupati laddu row: Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Tirumala temple visit.
➡️India’s forex reserve touches fresh record high of USD 692.3 billion.
➡️Gold may touch Rs 77,000, Silver Rs 1 lakh this festive season: Experts.
➡️Day 1, 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh has been called off due to heavy rain.
➡️China’s newest nuclear-powered submarine sank, claim US officials.
➡️Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal cancels all domestic flights till tomorrow morning.
